Swae Lee's stepfather died after a deadly shot, his brother is arrested

Floyd Sullivan, who helped raise Rae Sremmurd's two stars while the children were still in high school, died in Mississippi from fatal gunshot wounds.

Heartbreaking news came from Swae leeThe family of. His stepfather Floyd Sullivan, 62, died at the scene after he was fatally shot. The rapper's half younger brother Michael Sullivan He was placed in police custody as a person of interest.

According to TMZ, the police were sent to a house in Mississippi on the night of Monday, January 6 after a 911 call. They arrived to find Floyd already dead with at least a couple of gunshot wounds. Michael, 19, is being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Swae Lee and her Rae Sremmurd brother Slim Jxmmi They were raised by Floyd when they were in high school. They moved with Floyd after he started seeing his mother Bernadette after his retirement from the army.

Floyd sold drugs to keep children in school. "He was doing what he had to do. Keeping us in school, taking us to school," Swae told The Fader. With Floyd's support, the house, although a little crowded, became "the easiest place for [children] to pass."

Floyd Sullivan has an additional son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship. "RIP pops," he wrote on Instagram after the shocking death of his father. "I love you always. [Love] The greatest man I've ever met."

Rae Sremmurd's two stars have not commented on the family tragedy, but Jxmmi recently published this Instagram story, "I will never sell my soul or return to my family. I have no friends, only family and associates."