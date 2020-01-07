Swae Lee prays for "compassion" after the brother is arrested for the stepfather's death

Instagram

Half of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd breaks his silence on Twitter after his stepfather Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot deadly and his half-brother Michael Sullivan is detained in connection with the shooting.

Swae lee He broke his silence after his stepfather Floyd Sullivan was found dead from fatal gunshot wounds. The rapper visited Twitter on Tuesday, January 7 to express his sadness over the family tragedy, posting four emojis with a broken heart.

Half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd He also tweeted about "compassion," as it was reported that his younger half-brother Michael Sullivan was taken into police custody as a person of interest. "I pray that this world will allow me to maintain some compassion," he wrote.

His fans and followers have left messages of support in their posts, and one of them responded to his tweet: "Support each other for support. They need each other right now. We can be strangers, but we are all here to support you and send our love. There's still a lot of love and good in the world, even when it's hard to see. "

"Hold on, friend, I'm sorry," added another. A third user posted: "You are in my thoughts / prayers. Tupelo loves you and @RaeSremmurd." Another person wrote: "You will be a tough man, but you will get ahead."

Floyd, who raised Swae and his brother Slim Jxmmi when they were in high school, died at the scene after he was fatally shot on Monday, January 6. Police found a dead man in a house in the hometown of the Tupelo group around 9:30 PM Monday after a 911 call. They arrived to find Floyd already dead with at least a couple of gunshot wounds.

Tupelo police captain Charles McDougald said the man's adult son is a person of interest and is being held for psychiatric check-up, but he did not reveal the man's name, saying no charges have been filed. "No other injuries at home were reported and other suspects are not being sought at this time," said Charles.