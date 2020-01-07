Sussanne Khan says she and Roshans do & # 39; The modern family & # 39;

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated a few years ago after being married for more than a decade. The couple has two children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and they are often seen going on vacation with them. The duo shares a strong bond even today despite the divorce. This year, Sussanne Khan along with Hrithik, his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, his sister Sunaina Roshan, Uncle Rajesh Roshan and his wife Kanchan Roshan and their daughter Pashmina Roshan, were together in the New Year.

The photos of the holidays are quite fascinating with snow-capped mountains everywhere and the family enjoying their skiing time. Sussanne took Instagram to share some photos and captioned the ones that said why he thinks they are the perfect modern family. Have a look.

The "modern" family. 2 children, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, great uncle and 2 friends … new ties and a heart-filled smile. 2020 here we come … A publication shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) in January 5, 2020 at 6:09 a.m. PST

Isn't it great to see this family spend a gala together?