Sunderland owner Stewart Donald seeks to sell the League One club | Soccer news





Stewart Donald completed an acquisition of Sunderland in May 2018

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald confirmed that the League One club is for sale.

A club statement released on Tuesday said the Sunderland board "has no choice but to sell,quot; after fan protests against club ownership.

"Coordinated campaigns of this type,quot; without going back "against the owners are very unusual in any club, especially after 18 months," the statement said.

"Given these circumstances, and Stewart Donald's sincere commitment to his arrival at the Sunderland AFC that,quot; I will not be more than welcome, "the Board believes that it has no choice but to sell the club.

"That process has already begun. Due to confidentiality agreements, there will be no further updates until a preferred bidder is identified."

More to follow …