Summer Walker and Usher release the video for their song "Come Thru,quot;

Summer Walker fans are probably very happy right now. After months of waiting, he finally released the video of his favorite fan single with R,amp;B legend Usher, "Come Thru."

After a few difficult months that saw her struggling with reported social anxiety, which led to postponing several shows on her tour, Summer Walker seems to be back in a positive space courtesy of her new music video.

Usher previously performed "Come Thru," produced by Summer's boyfriend and producer, London On Da Track, live with her during an appearance on her first and last tour in Los Angeles in November. To date, "Come Thru,quot; has reached its peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 42.

In the video, Summer (wrapped in a red light) is seen singing in the back of a motorcycle and then grabbing his love interest in the hood of a car, while confessing his inability to get his man out of his mind. While singing, she wears tight black latex pants and a matching corset.

Then, the superstar, Usher, makes her appearance in the middle of the video with a look and sound as good as ever. Sing inside an empty flea market, while falling in love with another woman while Summer watches from the front of the store. Producer Jermaine Dupri appears for a surprise cameo in the video as well.

According to reports, 2020 is the year that we can expect as a great return of Usher's music, as he has been in the studio working on a new album featuring many of his previous writers and producers.

Roommates, what do you think about this?