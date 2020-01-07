Stuart Armstrong says Southampton's 9-0 loss to Leicester turned out to be a turning point | Soccer news





Stuart Armstrong says the strong defeat against Leicester was a key moment for Southampton

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong says his 9-0 record loss to Leicester City helped the team turn a corner in the Premier League.

The Foxes demolished a 10-man Saints team in October to break the record for the biggest away victory in the Premier League and reach the overall record.

That result left Ralph Hassenhuttl at the bottom of the Premier League, but five wins in 11 games since he has seen them rise to 12th.

"I think everyone knows what happened, everyone saw the result. For us, as a team, it was & # 39; how can we learn from it and move on? & # 39;" Armstrong said Sky Sports

"Since that game we have had many good performances and, more importantly, (we have collected) many points."

"I think in football, it's such an unpredictable sport, that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. It's not the first time players lose a game, but I think it's about the reaction."

"The way we feel right now, the good way we are, is something we all want to continue. The weekend game against Leicester is an opportunity to make peace."

Only Jamie Vardy (17) has more Premier League goals than Danny Ings so far this season (13)

"I think we deal with that. What people have seen with our results since then has been quite promising. We have won some positions in the league and have won points, we are very happy with our reaction."

"If you were to reflect on every mistake you made, you would be a terrible soccer player. The weekend game, of course, will give us the opportunity to deal with our mistakes and improve."

Much of Southampton's resurgence can be attributed to Danny Ings' goal form. The former Liverpool and Burnley striker has 13 Premier League goals, only Leicester's Jamie Vardy has more (17).

"It definitely helps to get into the games with Danny feeling good. He feels confident and that shows in his performances with his goals and the way he is taking them, showing composure," Armstrong said.

"He is in great shape at the moment and that helps the team a lot."

"It's always good to have a number of people who score goals in addition to having Danny in good shape. Ultimately, that would be the goal."

"It doesn't matter who gets the goals while someone does it and we get the points."