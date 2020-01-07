Stripper who inspired Hustlers sues the JLo producer

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Clear Channel
When life imitates art It goes wrong…
Jennifer Lopez He faces a violent reaction surrounding his role and participation in the Golden Globes nominated film, Hustlers.
According to court documents obtained by The explosion, the 50-year-old production company, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC is being sued for $ 40 million for the woman who inspired actress Ramona's character in the film, Samantha Barbash.
The publication also reports that Barbash "states that the film's producers approached her before production to,quot; obtain a consent from Mrs. Barbash for the production of the film and her final representation "of it. She refused to sign consent or waive privacy rights. "
The movie is based on a 2015 New York Magazine titled article Scammers in the scores, which details the real-life events of Barbash and his time as a stripper in the Score & # 39; s Gentlemen & # 39; s Club in New York.
Ultimately, Barbash states that López's production company "used its probability and its history without permission, (defame) in the process," according to TMZ.
More specifically, TMZ reports that according to the lawsuit, Barbash said his character in Hustlers She was portrayed as "using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her son." According to the publication, Barbash added that those statements and representations of their probability were "false and offensive."
According to court documents, by The explosionBarbash said, "While the amount of precise fact details presented in the movie are sufficient to unequivocally identify JLO's character as Mrs. Barbash, the Defendants made statements and created scenes of and about Mrs. Barbash in a way extremely irresponsible. "
Barbash is suing López's production company for $ 20 million in compensatory damages and $ 20 million in penalties, reports TMZ. She also "wants an order that requires producers to deliver all copies of the movie."
Recently, López was nominated for a Golden Globes Award for her role in Hustlers for a supporting actress in a movie.
