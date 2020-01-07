Stripper who inspired Hustlers sues the JLo producer

When life imitates art It goes wrong…

Jennifer Lopez He faces a violent reaction surrounding his role and participation in the Golden Globes nominated film, Hustlers.

According to court documents obtained by The explosion, the 50-year-old production company, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC is being sued for $ 40 million for the woman who inspired actress Ramona's character in the film, Samantha Barbash.

The publication also reports that Barbash "states that the film's producers approached her before production to,quot; obtain a consent from Mrs. Barbash for the production of the film and her final representation "of it. She refused to sign consent or waive privacy rights. "

The movie is based on a 2015 New York Magazine titled article Scammers in the scores, which details the real-life events of Barbash and his time as a stripper in the Score & # 39; s Gentlemen & # 39; s Club in New York.