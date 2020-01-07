Stephen Sondheim shares his frustration after the fall left him "temporarily incapacitated"

WENN / Alberto Reyes

The official inauguration of the newly renovated theater named in honor of the composer of & # 39; West Side Story & # 39; in London it has been delayed indefinitely as it recovers from a broken ligament.

Iconic composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has been "temporarily incapacitated" after suffering a fall.

The composer of "West Side Story" was to attend the official inauguration of the newly renovated theater named in his honor in London, but on Tuesday, January 7, producer Cameron Mackintosh revealed that the launch of the venue on January 14 had been delayed indefinitely .

In a statement announcing the news, Sondheim explains that he recently stumbled at his home in Connecticut, leaving the 89-year-old with a broken ligament.

He wrote: "While I recover from my fall, I am impatient to throw my cane, grab my hat and cross the pond as soon as possible to see on which cherub Cameron has tattooed my initials."

"I am, to put it mildly, glad to have my name in a theater in the West End that I have loved to visit since my first trip to London almost seventy years ago."

Mackintosh added to Broadway World: "Although temporarily incapacitated, Steve is still here with a strong frustrated spirit."