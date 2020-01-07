Stefanos Tsitsipas wounds his father with a racket after the mid-game collapse in the ATP Cup | Tennis news

Stefanos Tsitsipas hurts the father before receiving a reprimand from his mother





Stefanos Tsitsipas says he "accidentally,quot; hurt his father

Stefanos Tsitsipas hurt his own father in a mid-game collapse during his confrontation with Australian Nick Kyrgios in the ATP Cup.

Greek captain Apostolos Tsitsipas, who trains the 21-year-old, was caught by Tsitsipas' furious coup when he reacted by losing the opening set in a tiebreaker in Brisbane.

Tsitsipas Sr reacted with surprise and moved to sit further away from his son, with a visible bruise on his arm.

Tsitsipas received a warning from the referee, as well as a conversation from his mother, Julia Apostoli.

In his post-game press conference, Tsitsipas said he planned to talk to his father, saying: "It happened accidentally.

"I didn't want to do it and I immediately forgot it and moved on. It happens. I didn't intend to do it. Unfortunately, it got out of control."

Nick Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas to organize a quarter-final showdown with Britain

The No. 6 in the world received a penalty for hitting a ball with anger at the beginning of the second set and, although it leveled the game, it was Kyrgios, for once a control image at the other end, who finally prevailed 7-6 (9 -7) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-5).

The Australian fell on his back after a final setback winner on the line, since the home nation, which was already in the quarterfinals, kept his perfect record.

In the last eight, Australia will face Britain, which had Belgium's help to win Group C.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.