Stampede in the funeral killings of Iranian General 32

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Thirty-two people died in a stampede during the state funeral procession for Major General Qassim Suleimani on Tuesday as his coffin made its way through his hometown in southeastern Iran, Iranian state media said.
Iran’s chief of emergency medical services said up to 190 more people had been sent to local medical facilities for treatment, according to Press TV, a state agency.
It was reported that millions flooded the streets of Kerman, where General Suleimani He grew up, to witness the procession of the General, who was killed in an American attack with drones in Baghdad last week. His death has increased tensions between the United States and Iran, fueling fears of a wider conflict as the two sides exchange increasingly serious threats.
The images of the procession showed an elaborately decorated truck with the coffin of General Suleimani through streets so densely filled with mourners that, in aerial photographs, the ground was not visible.
Many in the crowd wore black and carried pictures of the dead commander, whose face was also seen from the billboards and banners hanging from the buildings. Others waved red flags that in Shia Islam have come to symbolize the blood of the most revered martyr of the sect, Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (The red flag does not mean a call for revenge, as some media have reported).
Several senior military officers also attended the procession, according to ISNA, another state news agency.
"Unfortunately, as a result of a stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and others have died during the funeral processions," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iranian emergency medical services, told the IRIB news agency.
Koulivand told Press TV that Iran's health minister, Saeid Namaki, was in Kerman and was monitoring the emergency response.
The images and videos published on social networks showed the consequences of falling in love, with emergency workers and bystanders trying to resurrect people who lay on the ground. The bodies of other victims, jackets that covered their faces, could be seen nearby.
The general's body had been transferred to Kerman after a funeral on Monday in Tehran, the capital, where there were even larger crowds. He had requested a funeral in his hometown.
Overcrowding and subsequent stampede in Kerman have led the authorities to delay the funeral of General Suleimani, state media reported. It is not clear when he will be buried.
