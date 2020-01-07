Stampede at Suleimani's funeral in Iran kills dozens

Overcrowding and subsequent stampede in Kerman led the authorities to delay the funeral of General Suleimani, state media reported. It was not clear when he will be buried.

The images of the procession showed an elaborately decorated truck with the coffin of General Suleimani through streets so densely filled with mourners that, in aerial photographs, the ground was not visible.

Many in the crowd wore black and carried pictures of the dead commander, whose face was also seen from the billboards and banners hanging from the buildings. Others waved red flags that in Shia Islam have come to symbolize the blood of the most revered martyr of the sect, Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (The red flag does not mean a call for revenge, as some media have reported).

Several senior military officers also attended the procession, according to ISNA, a state news agency.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and others have died during the funeral processions," state broadcaster Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iranian emergency medical services, told IRIB.