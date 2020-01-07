Stampede at Suleimani's funeral in Iran kills dozens

BEIRUT, Lebanon – More than three dozen people died in a stampede during the state's funeral procession for Major General Qassim Suleimani on Tuesday when his coffin made its way through his hometown in southeastern Iran, said a means of Iranian semi-official communication.
Iran’s head of emergency medical services said 40 people died and 213 were injured, according to Fars, a news agency associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while millions of people flooded Kerman's streets to witness the procession of General Suleimani.
Overcrowding and subsequent stampede in Kerman led the authorities to delay the funeral of General Suleimani, state media reported. It was not clear when he will be buried.
The images of the procession showed an elaborately decorated truck with the coffin of General Suleimani through streets so densely filled with mourners that, in aerial photographs, the ground was not visible.
Many in the crowd wore black and carried pictures of the dead commander, whose face was also seen from the billboards and banners hanging from the buildings. Others waved red flags that in Shia Islam have come to symbolize the blood of the most revered martyr of the sect, Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (The red flag does not mean a call for revenge, as some media have reported).
Several senior military officers also attended the procession, according to ISNA, a state news agency.
"Unfortunately, as a result of a stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and others have died during the funeral processions," state broadcaster Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iranian emergency medical services, told IRIB.
Koulivand told state broadcaster Press TV that Iran's health minister, Saeid Namaki, was in Kerman and was monitoring the emergency response.
The images and videos published on social networks showed the consequences of falling in love, with emergency workers and bystanders trying to resurrect people who lay on the ground. The bodies of other victims, jackets that covered their faces, could be seen nearby.
Witnesses said on social networks and in the Persian BBC service that the street leading to the funeral was too narrow to handle the crowd, and that some side streets had been closed for security reasons, leaving those trapped in the falling in love with no escape
The general's body had been transferred to Kerman after a funeral on Monday in Tehran, the capital, where there were even larger crowds. He had requested a funeral in his hometown.
Vivian Yee reported from Beirut, Lebanon, and Megan Specia from London. Farnaz Fassihi contributed reports from New York.