Spotted: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi at the airport leaving in style

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are excited about their upcoming Street Dancer 3D release. The creators of the film released a song called Garmi with Varun and Nora a while ago. The song had both of them burning the dance floor with their murderous movements. The dance drama is directed by Remo D’souza and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. The cast of the film is busy promoting the film widely.

Earlier today, our photographers saw Varun and Nora at the airport on their way to movie promotions. Varun looked better casual with a pair of extravagant pants with a casual white t-shirt. He wore a pair of cool sunglasses, a black cap and white kicks to complete his look. While Nora opted for a glamorous black leather outfit. The actress opted for a long beige coat and black sunglasses to complete her look.