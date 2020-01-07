South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

Ben Stokes produced a brilliant bowling spell in reverse to lead England to a dramatic victory in the leveling of the series over South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Having been frustrated for much of the afternoon session by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, England was still five victory victories in the evening session, but Stokes (3-35) dragged them to the line with three wickets in the last hour. .

Tourists started on day five in Newlands needing eight terrains to win and made the perfect start when James Anderson retired the night watchman Keshav Maharaj early.

Dom Bess and Sam Curran hit both sides of the lunch to eliminate Faf du Plessis (19) and Pieter Malan (84) respectively, and despite the efforts of De Kock (50) and Van der Dussen (17), in particular, South Africa was lost 248 at the end of the day when England sealed a 189-run victory, its first in Newlands since 1957.

While visitors were favorites, the day began with all possible results. However, South Africa's approach in the first hour suggested that they had little interest in trying to get the 312 races most necessary for victory and were happy to seek a draw to maintain the leadership of the series.

They lost Maharaj in the third part of the day, Anderson hit only a fraction of the night watchman and hit him head on. So much so that the batter was already moving in the direction of the locker room when the referee raised his finger.

However, Malan looked as solid as he had done the night before and Du Plessis also stood firm in his defense, which made his dismissal, and the way he did it, even more surprising.

Bess was making a small turn and bounced off the right-hand stump, but, with no one behind the leg, Du Plessis (19) tried a strong sweep, only to detect Denly. England could barely believe his fate, while Du Plessis remained incredulous for several seconds before leaving the gate.

There was another breakthrough for England just after lunch when Sam Curran, who was entrusted with the second new ball, overthrew Malan. The left point guard tipped the ball over the debutante and found the edge with Stokes in his hand to take another good catch, going down the second slide and denying Malan a century of debut.

However, there was no noise of wickets for England when De Kock joined Van der Dussen in the middle and safely sided for tea. Denly caused De Kock some trouble when he turned the ball to the left-handed man, while Bess and Joe Root also left the field a bit.

However, Root's options were limited with Anderson on and off the field with a physical problem, instead of the great illness that plagued England in the first Test, and he couldn't play between lunch and tea.

At the beginning of the night session, he fought through two changes, but it was increasingly clear that he was not completely fit and Root quickly took him out of the attack.

England was offered a lifeguard a few minutes later, although Denly, reintroduced into the attack, served a long jump to De Kock (50). The left-hander returned and hit Zak Crawley directly in the middle of the court, finishing his long stay in the fold just after he reached his slower international half century, 103 balls.

Perhaps still a little overexcited after the wicket, England wasted its last review two balls later thinking that the ball had hit Vernon Philander's glove after jumping off his platform to a silly point. The repetitions confirmed that he was not close.

It took a moment of inspiration to reward Van der Dussen, who fought 17 from 139 balls before England moved Anderson to the leg. Stuart Broad rolled on the batter's pads and threw him directly at the newly positioned fielder to take England to three victory grounds.

As the game progressed towards the final hour, Philander and Dwaine Pretorius found themselves surrounded by the England gardeners in turn for spinners and Stokes causing the ball to recede at the other end.

It was the last method that did the trick, Pretorius (0) that had nibbled some of England's all-terrain, finally overcame one and Root held on to the first slip.

In the next ball, Stokes found the edge again. The slips were close and the ball flew quickly towards Crawley, who raised his right hand, pushed it up and then took the catch with his left as he fell backwards.

Kagiso Rabada kept the hat-trick ball out, but there were still more than 12 overs left to survive and four more later, Stokes produced a snort that flew out of Philander's glove to ravine where Ollie Pope clung to the winning catch.

Watch the third test between South Africa and England starting at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 16 at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.