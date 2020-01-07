Some NATO troops begin to leave Iraq

"When training can resume, military personnel can be reinstated," the letter said.

Croatia moved seven of its contingent of 14 soldiers to Kuwait and sent the rest to their home, said its Ministry of Defense. Slovakia has eliminated its seven soldiers.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, has led around 4,500 additional US troops to the region, about the approximately 50,000 already there. The new troops will act primarily as a defensive force, with the aim of strengthening US bases and compounds in the region and responding to a possible Iranian attack in retaliation for the murder of General Suleimani.

A brigade of approximately 4,000 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, began deploying in Kuwait. They are part of the division's global response force and remain on hold for particular emergencies.

However, in Iraq and Syria, the US-led coalition halted its one-year campaign against the Islamic State on Sunday, while US forces prepared to retaliate against Iran.

Some 5,200 soldiers in Iraq and several hundred in Syria now focus on strengthening their outposts instead of chasing the remains of the Islamic State and training local forces.

To complicate matters further, Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday to expel US forces from their country. The vote will not be final until it is signed by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and it was not clear if the current Iraqi interim government had the authority to end the relationship with the United States military.

Although the vote in Parliament was 170-0, lawmakers were more divided on the issue of expelling US troops than that figure can suggest. Many of the 328 members of Parliament, mainly those representing the Sunni Kurdish and Muslim ethnic minorities of the country, did not attend the session and did not vote.