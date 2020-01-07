Silvio Horta dies at 45 years of apparent suicide, duel of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39;

Instagram

America Ferrera is "disconsolate" and Vanessa Williams is "still in shock" after learning of the tragic death of the creator of "Ugly Betty", who died of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Silvio Horta, the creator of the popular ABC series "Ugly Betty"He died at age 45. The screenwriter and television producer, born in Miami, was found dead in a motel room in Miami on Tuesday, January 7 in an apparent suicide.

Variety reported that the writer of Cuban-American descent died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His representative confirmed the sad news, but did not provide a cause of death.

After the news of his tragic death came online, the cast of "The Ugly Betty" turned to Twitter to express his feelings. America Ferrera posted on Instagram along with a photo of her with the late Horta, "I am stunned and disconsolate to hear the devastating news of the creator of Ugly Betty, the death of Silvio Horta. Her talent and creativity brought me and many others such joy and light". I am thinking of your family and loved ones who must be suffering so much right now, and the whole Ugly Betty family that feels this loss so deeply. "

Vanessa Williams, who also starred in the American version of the successful Colombian soap opera "I am Betty, the ugly," he wrote on his own account, "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta. His creativity and passion will be missed by many of us who work with him. May he rest in peace. "

Christopher Gorham, who is best known for his recurring role as Henry Grubstick in "Ugly Betty," he added, "Silvio Horta gave me two of the best opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty. I will forever be grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart and their friendship. Their family was their world and my heart is with them tonight. Let's take care of each other. "

Horta created, served as lead writer and executive producer on "Ugly Betty", which aired for four seasons on ABC. The program received a series of awards and nominations, including winning a Golden Globe for the best television series: comedy or musical in 2006.

Horta also created, wrote and executive produced the 2002-03 science fiction channel series "The Chronicle" before creating the dramatic series "Jake 2.0", which aired during the 2003-04 season at UPN. His most recent credit was for writing the 2015 television movie "The Curse of Women Fuentes."