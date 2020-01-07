Siesta Key Romance Report: where are Alex, Juliette and more

The forecast for Siesta Key It requires a lot of heat in the romance department.

It's almost time for the third season premiere of the juicy MTV reality show. And for those who expect some relationship updates, they have a lot to keep up with!

As the new season begins tonight, fans will quickly learn to "get together,quot; Juliette Porter Y Alex Kompothecras They are at the exits. In fact, both have moved with Juliette dating a member of Bachelor Nation.

So is, JoJo Fletcher Y Amanda Stantonis ex Robby hayes He joins the crew and not everyone in the cast is delighted. Yes, we are talking totally about you Chloe Trautman.

But as spectators of Siesta Key You know, relationships in this city change within an instance. And in this city, some people seem unable to let go.