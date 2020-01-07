Siesta Key Romance Report: where are Alex, Juliette and more

The forecast for Siesta Key It requires a lot of heat in the romance department.
It's almost time for the third season premiere of the juicy MTV reality show. And for those who expect some relationship updates, they have a lot to keep up with!
As the new season begins tonight, fans will quickly learn to "get together,quot; Juliette Porter Y Alex Kompothecras They are at the exits. In fact, both have moved with Juliette dating a member of Bachelor Nation.
So is, JoJo Fletcher Y Amanda Stantonis ex Robby hayes He joins the crew and not everyone in the cast is delighted. Yes, we are talking totally about you Chloe Trautman.
But as spectators of Siesta Key You know, relationships in this city change within an instance. And in this city, some people seem unable to let go.
Before the new season begins, get all the information about where your favorite is Siesta Key The cast members are in the romance department thanks to our gallery below.
We are eager to witness the development of these love stories on Tuesday nights.
Siesta Key A new season begins on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.