Shaquille O'Neal Touch & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; in a horn is a must see

Who knows Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Was he such a musician?

On Monday night, the professional basketball player and Jimmy Fallon 2020 began with a legendary game of the "Random Instrument Challenge,quot; in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon. With only a selection of random instruments at his disposal, the duo tried to have fun The roots Guess the name of the songs they performed.

First it was Jimmy, who was commissioned to play Montell jordan"This is how we do it,quot; in a steel drum. Exaggerated to make his interpretation of the famous success of 1995, he joked: "Come on, Roots. Really listen. You must pay close attention to this …" After experimenting with different blows, the night host was able to replicate the introduction of the song. and understand the point.

For Shaq's turn, the NBA student had to play "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) on an oboe. Sounds too good to be true, right?"