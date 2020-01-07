Shaquille O'Neal Touch & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; in a horn is a must see

Who knows Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Was he such a musician?
On Monday night, the professional basketball player and Jimmy Fallon 2020 began with a legendary game of the "Random Instrument Challenge,quot; in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon. With only a selection of random instruments at his disposal, the duo tried to have fun The roots Guess the name of the songs they performed.
First it was Jimmy, who was commissioned to play Montell jordan"This is how we do it,quot; in a steel drum. Exaggerated to make his interpretation of the famous success of 1995, he joked: "Come on, Roots. Really listen. You must pay close attention to this …" After experimenting with different blows, the night host was able to replicate the introduction of the song. and understand the point.
For Shaq's turn, the NBA student had to play "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) on an oboe. Sounds too good to be true, right?"
"Excuse me, Roots, what is an oboe?" He asked before doing everything possible to master the instrument. Excited by his selection of songs, Shaq couldn't help but dance while playing. SilencedThe catchy rhythm. Known for his Tonight show dance moves, even threw a little Nae Nae to help The Roots solve it.
With things getting hot and the score tied, Jimmy's next turn was crucial. Using a double bass flute, he performed Carly Rae Jepsen"Call me Maybe,quot;.
Surprised by the strange shape of the instrument, Jimmy needed some advice before jumping. But, it is safe to say that he did not discover it and lost the point.
Eager to maintain leadership, Shaq did his best to play "London Bridge Is Falling Down,quot; on the electric violin. Once he read the song title, he said to Jimmy: "Oh, you're going down … This is easy." He could have articulated some of the choirs, but he still understood.
For their final number, the couple joined forces to perform Lil Nas X& # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; in the harp and tuba. Unfortunately, the tuba and Shaq did not get along, so the star switched to the Vuvuzela to better interpret the melody of the Grammy-nominated song.
Watch Shaq and Jimmy test their musical skills in the video above!
