Shaquille O & # 39; Neal is a real-life hero after helping a woman passed out on the street in New York

WENN / Judy Eddy

The former NBA player jumps out of his car and comes to the rescue after noticing that a woman passed out on the ground while he was driving through East Village.

Up News Info –

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Now you can add a real life hero to your set of achievements in life. On Monday, January 6, the four-time NBA champion was caught by the camera to help a woman who passed out in the middle of a crosswalk in New York City.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer was heading to East Village when he saw the woman lying on the ground at the intersection of Pitt Street and East Houston. In a video obtained by TMZ, it could be seen helping to stop traffic with other good Samaritans while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Despite being touched by other motorists, the former Los Angeles Lakers player did not leave his place until the EMTs arrived. The video captured him shaking hands with a medical staff before returning to his waiting car. According to reports, the woman, who was speculated that she had suffered a diabetic attack, was taken to a nearby medical center.

This was not the only time Shaq showed his kindness to strangers. In October 2019, he provided relief to an Atlanta family whose son, Isaiah Payton, was paralyzed by a lost bullet. As the 12-year-old boy could not go home because his family's house was not equipped for his needs, the basketball icon found them a new house and promised to pay the first year of rent.

In an interview about his act of giving, Shaq told The A-Scene: "No mother should have to go through that." Claiming that he wanted to help Isaiah's mother, Allison Woods, "get back on his feet," he explained: "I was watching the story and it's sad. It could have been any of us … it could have been my son."

As for the January 6 incident, O & # 39; Neil was not the only hero on that particular day. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, also helped out in another setback. Upon leaving an event for A Better New York, the politician found a car involved in an accident on the Brooklyn Queens Highway. He jumped to help get a man caught by the seat belt in the vehicle.