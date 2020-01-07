Shakira promises to bring stressed splendor to the Super Bowl halftime performance

Instagram

Talking about her preparation for the concert of her dreams in an episode of & # 39; 60 Minutes & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; says that the message of his performance will be & # 39; Everything is possible & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Shakira He has promised to bring "stressed" splendor to the stage during his Super Bowl dream performance next month (February 2020).

The Colombian singer has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for her next part-time show at the sporting event with her Latin superstar partner. Jennifer Lopez, and the hitmaker "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" reveals that he is going overboard by putting everything on his side to make sure the concert is perfect.

"You will see me in all my splendor, which means that I will be stressed," he joked in an episode of the American television news show "60 Minutes."

Although the specific details of the staging remain secret, Shakira revealed that he will take advantage of his humble roots, growing in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, during his performance.

"I think the message (from my performance) will be: & # 39; Listen, I'm a woman. I'm Latin. It wasn't easy for me to get where I am. And being in the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," explained. "That the dreams of a girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, were made of something that dreams are made of and I'm going to be there, giving everything. I know that (acting in the Super Bowl) was on my chores list."

Shakira co-star, J.Lo, also recently spoke about his performance and noted that fans can expect special guests to appear on stage with them.

The superstars will be on stage at Super Bowl LIV on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.