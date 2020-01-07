Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor go out for dinner

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor go out for dinner

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two have been giving us some important couple goals for a while. Shahid, who was last seen on the big screen in Kabir Singh, is currently busy filming for his next sports movie, Jersey. However, the actor still finds time to be with his wife Mira Kapoor. Whether working together or going out for dinner late at night, paparazzi often see the couple.

Last night our photographers saw the two at a dinner in a pizzeria. Shahid looked elegant in a gray hoodie over a pair of black shorts with white kicks. While Mira looked elegant in a black polka dot shirt over a pair of gray jeans.

Check out the photos of the elegant couple here,




one/ 6

Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor


two/ 6

Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor


3/ 6

Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor


4 4/ 6

Look kapoor



Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor


5 5/ 6

Look kapoor



Shahid Kapoor, Look Kapoor


6 6/ 6

Shahid kapoor

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here