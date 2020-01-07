Shah Rukh Khan is ready to team up with Fatima Sana Shaikh?



There has been a lot of expectation around Shah Rukh Khan and what movie the mega star will sign this year, since it was last seen in December 2018. King Khan took time off to read scripts and spend time with his family like never before. before I didn't do it for a long time. However, since the middle of last year to date, there have been several reports that suggest which film the actor will give his approval. The latest rumors suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be part of Salute, which is Wing Commander's biopic and former Air Force pilot, Rakesh Sharma.



Reports also state that Thugs of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will be part of the project. Well, we hope to see this new pair on the big screen soon. What's the matter with you?