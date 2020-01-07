Serena Williams shares her Amazon Fitness favorites for 2020

Photograph by John Russo / Amazon
If you are looking for some extra inspiration to achieve your health and fitness goals by 2020 on the right foot, Serena Williams It is here to help!
The famous tennis professional partnered with Amazon Sports to organize a New Year's showcase, Nuevo Tú, with its main essential health and fitness elements to begin the new decade. There is something for everyone, from training equipment to technology, clothing, snacks and more.
But don't look for quick solutions or shortcuts to achieve your goals! To really make a change, it's about making fitness, health and wellness a lifestyle, rather than a temporary solution. "Physical fitness for me is about how you feel, that's why I make it a lifestyle," Serena shared with Amazon. "It's important to stay active and also put the right nutrients in your body. After a workout I feel amazing, and making this a lifestyle keeps me feeling that way."
The Serena store has many things to choose from, but we chose some of our favorites below. Buy some options below and visit their store to get more!
Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix
When you start a new training regimen, maintaining your energy is key. This mix of trails will do the trick, with a tasty mix of spicy and spicy peanuts, peanuts with caramel butter, cajun sesame sticks, roasted corn, sesame sticks with honey and almonds. A handful of this, and you'll be ready for those 10K!
Wilson Prime tennis racket
One of Serena's favorites, this tennis racket features a padded air grip for added comfort, a 103-square-inch head for added accuracy and Arch technology to improve the racket's frame and provide you with a live-bed power. You will play in Wimbledon in no time.
GO 2 vertical posture trainer
If you are a sloucher or a hunter, this is for you. Simply connect the posture trainer to the upper back and gently push it when you are hunched over, courtesy of an application that you can control from your phone. He claims to improve his posture in just two weeks. It's another Serena favorite, so clearly it's something!
Neutrogena Makeup Remover cleaning wipes
Breaking the sweat is great, but the makeup that runs on your face is not. We assume that this is why Serena loves these makeup wipes, which dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and makeup on her skin. Use them before your sweat to remove your face or after to cool off.
TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four speed vibrating foam roller
Sore and tired muscles will adore this foam roller, which features four frequencies designed to relieve pain, encourage relaxation and aid in recovery. Using a patented multi-density grid surface, this roller aims to channel blood and oxygen through the muscles to increase circulation, while the smaller tread surface points to deep layers of tissue.
Schwinn Fastback 2 Performance Road Bike
Try this Schwinn instead of locking yourself in a dark and sweaty room with strangers! It is good for beginners and professionals, with 18 speeds, fender mounts and fenders to carry it to and from your bike route (if driving there), an S1 road race saddle and double gel bar tape for crucial comfort in the key points of contact, and more.
AmazonBasics medicine ball
Work your arms, core, legs and more in a completely new way with this medicine ball, with a weight ranging from four pounds to 20. Not only will it help you exercise, but it will help you develop your core strength, balance and coordination . … and although it has a good grip, it also bounces on hard surfaces if you have butter fingers (or it is part of your training to throw it away).
DMI Mini step by step exercise
You may not be able to enter your steps, or you simply want to do it a little differently. This mini step-by-step exerciser will help you. It has a built-in digital monitor that tells you how long you have been walking and how many steps you have taken, and a pulley system that allows smoother advances and less impact. And it is ready to use from the first moment, complete with two AA batteries.
