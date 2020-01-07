Serena Williams shares her Amazon Fitness favorites for 2020

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

If you are looking for some extra inspiration to achieve your health and fitness goals by 2020 on the right foot, Serena Williams It is here to help!

The famous tennis professional partnered with Amazon Sports to organize a New Year's showcase, Nuevo Tú, with its main essential health and fitness elements to begin the new decade. There is something for everyone, from training equipment to technology, clothing, snacks and more.

But don't look for quick solutions or shortcuts to achieve your goals! To really make a change, it's about making fitness, health and wellness a lifestyle, rather than a temporary solution. "Physical fitness for me is about how you feel, that's why I make it a lifestyle," Serena shared with Amazon. "It's important to stay active and also put the right nutrients in your body. After a workout I feel amazing, and making this a lifestyle keeps me feeling that way."

The Serena store has many things to choose from, but we chose some of our favorites below. Buy some options below and visit their store to get more!