Serena Williams makes a winning start for 2020 with victory in Auckland | Tennis news





Serena Williams had a winning start to the year in New Zealand

Serena Williams showed no signs of oxidation in her first singles match since the US Open final.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion in singles took the rest of the season after losing to Bianca Andreescu in New York, but there was not much rust in a 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian Camila Giorgi in the ASB Classic in Auckland .

Williams, who also played doubles with Caroline Wozniacki Monday is happy with his campaign start.

She said on the official WTA website: "(I) I spent a lot of free time in the tournament game, the game of matches, so solid is pretty good. It's a great start to build."

The main seeded Williams faces his American partner Christina McHale and I could meet a teenage prodigy Coco gauff in the quarterfinals.

Wozniacki is playing the last month of his career after announcing his intention to retire after the Australian Open, and wasted little time to achieve a 6-1 6-0 victory over local wild card Paige Mary Hourigan.

Title Defender Julia Goerges beat Greet Minnen by 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) while the second sown Petra Martic and third seed Amanda Anisimova He also reached the second round.

Osaka wins; Sharapova beaten

Maria Sharapova lost with Jennifer Brady in Brisbane

At Brisbane International, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka He had a difficult start in his season with new coach Wim Fissette, but fought for a 6-2, 6-7 (4) 6-3 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari.

Maria Sharapova was surpassed by the Americans Jennifer BradyHowever, the Russian won the first set but fell 3-6 6-1 7-6 (3) after two hours and 14 minutes.

Fifth seed Petra Kvitova He lost the first set to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but was thereafter dominant in a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory, while the sixth seed Kiki Bertens beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Madison Keys gave up a 6-3 6-2 win against Marie Bouzkova but Sloane Stephens was defeated 6-4 2-6 6-3 by the Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

In the Shenzhen Open, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and best seeder Belinda Bencic were knocked out.

Bencic lost his first round encounter with Anna Blinkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, while Sabalenka was defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Kristyna Pliskova.

It was a bad day for China, with the eighth seed Zhang Shuai losing 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 a Kateryna Bondarenko while Wang Xiyu, Wang Yafan and Duan Yingying also lost.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.