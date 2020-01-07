Serena Williams and her pretty daughter look like twins in cover-up games on the beach

%MINIFYHTMLabda5aade91b2be10f0c96ec093b5e279% %MINIFYHTMLabda5aade91b2be10f0c96ec093b5e2710%

Serena Williams turned to social media to share a super adorable photo she showed to her and her pretty little daughter, Olympia, twinned in white beach cover-ups! As it seems, the two were enjoying a family vacation together and she only had to capture some of the most beautiful moments to remember later when Olympia grow.

The sweet spot is November and took in the Maldives, where were vacationing at that time.

It shows the mother and daughter DUP refuses to face the camera on a pier.

%MINIFYHTMLabda5aade91b2be10f0c96ec093b5e2711% %MINIFYHTMLabda5aade91b2be10f0c96ec093b5e2712%

Coverups were white and long, like layers, which means that much like superheroes.

Indeed, this is something that tennis star also acknowledged in his legend, writing next to the picture: "Just superheroes,quot;.

And since Olympia already has her own Instagram account, the proud mom went ahead and also tagged her!

The whole theme and caption also make sense, since Serena is practically a real-life superhero in her own right and will surely teach her child to be the same as she grows up.

Despite his busy life and career, trying to win more and more trophies, Serena always makes sure to be there for the child.

Being a mother is as significant to her as being a tennis champion, and she has stressed it many times before.

Ad

Serena has really managed to balance both sides of her life and is always excited about her baby during post-game interviews!



Post views:

one