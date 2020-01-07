Senate Republicans support Trump's impeachment rules plan | USA news

Washington DC – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has the backing of enough Republicans to start a trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump as soon as the House sends articles to the Senate.

According to McConnell's plan, the members of the House of Representatives and the president's defense team will not make any decision on whether to call witnesses or search for documents.

"We have the votes once the trial trial has begun to pass an essentially equal resolution, very similar to the vote of 100 at all in the Clinton trial, which states, as you will remember, what could be described as a phase one that It would obviously include prosecutorial arguments, defense arguments and then written questions, "McConnell said, referring to the trial by political trial of former President Bill Clinton.

"At that time during the Clinton trial, the convenience of calling witnesses was addressed," McConnell said. "Obviously, that is one of the most controversial parts of one of these procedures and will be addressed at that time and not before the trial begins."

Democrats have demanded that McConnell agree to call several Trump White House aides, including interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton to testify before the Senate.

"We don't know what all the evidence will say," Schumer said in statements to the Senate on Tuesday morning.

"You can excuse the president. You can frame him. We just want a trial that examines all the facts and drops the chips if they can," Schumer said.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has not yet sent articles of political judgment against Trump to the Senate, temporarily delaying the start of a trial in the Senate. I could send the articles to the Senate as soon as this week.

Witnesses?

The Chamber voted on December 17 to accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to his dealings with Ukraine.

"All I have seen of Mitch McConnell in the past five years is that he will do everything possible to protect its members and protect the president," said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

"I don't think he will bring witnesses. All this is a laundering to finally carry out this trial without any production of witnesses or documents," Murphy told reporters.

Republicans cited the precedent set by the Senate in the Clinton political trial when decisions on calling witnesses were deferred until after the initial arguments were made.

"We just have to consider what the House sends us," said Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican.

"We shouldn't do the work of the House," Grassley told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress (File: Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Bolton issued a statement on Monday saying he would be willing to testify if the Senate issued a subpoena.

Representative Adam Schiff, the Democrat who led the political trial investigation in the House of Representatives, told reporters that the president refuses to allow Bolton to appear before House investigators suggest that "his testimony would be incriminating." .

A Senate trial is expected to end with an acquittal. The chamber is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents who meet with the Democrats. At least 20 Republicans would have to vote with all Democrats and two independents to remove the president from office.

Trump's political trial investigation focused on a July 25 phone call between the US president. UU. And its Ukrainian counterpart. Democrats allege that Trump abused his power in office by organizing a pressure campaign to exhort a promise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce investigations into Trump's political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 Elections in the United States.

In the July call, Trump urged Zelenskyy to open an investigation into Biden, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. There has been no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

At the time of the call, the Trump administration was withholding almost $ 400 million in military assistance approved by the Ukrainian Congress.