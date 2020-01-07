Selena Gomez stung by a jellyfish-like sea creature during Hawaii vacations

%MINIFYHTML5fc1022fe75e8713977232ac781a9a3e9% %MINIFYHTML5fc1022fe75e8713977232ac781a9a3e10%

The singer and actress was having a great time on the beach, but things didn't end so well for her! Selena Gomez started the new decade in a rather painful way: stung by a jellyfish-like creature while in Hawaii!

As fans know, in a couple of days, it's ready to release some new music.

That said, it seems that Selena thought it would be a great idea to take a New Year's holiday in Hawaii and relax and have fun before starting to promote new music and do more press again.

Unfortunately for the singer, while walking along the shore of the ocean, she ended up suffering a lot of pain!

It turns out that she was bitten by a creature similar to a jellyfish and ended up being piggybacked by one of her friends farther on the beach and away from the dangerous water.

TMZ was the first means to obtain images of the incident.

In addition to the painful experience, Selena looked great while wearing a two-piece green swimsuit and a knit wrap over it!

Fortunately, Selena already recovered from the bite when she went to social networks also on January 4, showing her long vacation on a yacht in Honolulu.

I didn't even wear bandages at that time, so it’s safe to say it’s felt much better,

‘Hello new year. Let's make this better than the rest, "he wrote in the caption.

With so much music from her around the corner, surely!

He previously shared the cover, as well as the title of his next album, and announced: "I can't believe it reveals the art and title of my new RARE album, on January 10. It's the most honest music I've ever done and I can't. wait for you to hear my heart. "

Obviously, the singer's fans are eager to check it out!



