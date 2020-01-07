See Kelly Ripa's reaction to Ryan Seacrest falling from his chair

There is nothing like live television.

Ryan SeacrestThe most recent Instagram post shows a fun "fumble,quot; that happened during Live with Kelly and Ryan. In the clip, Seacrest and Kelly Ripa They are celebrating the new year with their audience while metallic balloons fly overhead. The host gave new meaning to the phrase "Seacrest out!" when he tried to catch one of the balloons and ended up falling from his chair.

The 45-year-old man mocked himself in his legend, pretending he was an NFL player as the former host of the show, Michael Strahan. "First loose ball of the new season," Seacrest said. "I hope to reach the playoffs …"

As for his reaction, Ripa extended a hand when his co-host began to collapse. He quickly got up from his seat and said, "Oh my God! Are you alright? Are you alright? Oh my God. It's alright."

The two hosts laughed as Seacrest struggled to get up from the ground, and finally got up with the golden globe in his hands.