Scott Tweedie stuns Andy Cohen with a true housewife motto

We have to say "Bravo,quot; to Scott Tweedie!
On Tuesday morning, the Australian entertainment reporter left Andy Cohen completely impressed when he tested his hand on a True housewives motto as the Watch what happens live The host has heard many phrases during his term in Bravo, he was the perfect judge for the "Morning pop: "Taglines,quot; contest.
"Camera three, bring her," Tweedie noted confidently as she started the segment. "It may not be Hugh Jackman, but in the bedroom, I'm Wolverine. "
Stunned by Tweedie's killer line, Cohen was speechless for a moment.
"That's really good," Cohen assured the new E! personality. "Yes, that was fine."
Maybe Tweedie could fill Bethenny Frankelvacant place in Royal Housewives of New York season 12? (We joke. But, Cohen said he would be open to a New York Husband.)
Unfortunately for Tweedie POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz Y Lilliana VazquezCohen was a little disappointed by his slogans.
"In the game of winners and losers, I only associate with winners," Cruz added.
While Bravo's personality assured Cruz that "he was doing something," he encouraged the former open receiver to work a little more.
As for Vázquez's motto? Unfortunately, his "don't mess with Texas,quot; line was similar to the one that already happened in Real Dallas Housewives.
"Scott firmly wins this one," Cohen said.
The 51-year-old night host applauded more than the Tweedie slogan. Specifically, at the beginning of the interview, Cohen signed with Tweedie's white and cuffed pants.
"I love it. Australians love to wear white pants, don't they?" Cohen joked. "It's the death of winter outside, friend. White pants and no socks!"
In addition, Cohen confessed that he loved Tweedie's shoes and "fetishized,quot; his ankles. Between Shaquille O & # 39; NealComment of the "sexiest Australian in the world,quot; and praise from Cohen, it is safe to say that Tweedie is having a good week!
Be sure to see both Morning pop The highlight for you above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.