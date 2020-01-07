Scott Tweedie stuns Andy Cohen with a true housewife motto

We have to say "Bravo,quot; to Scott Tweedie!

On Tuesday morning, the Australian entertainment reporter left Andy Cohen completely impressed when he tested his hand on a True housewives motto as the Watch what happens live The host has heard many phrases during his term in Bravo, he was the perfect judge for the "Morning pop: "Taglines,quot; contest.

"Camera three, bring her," Tweedie noted confidently as she started the segment. "It may not be Hugh Jackman, but in the bedroom, I'm Wolverine. "

Stunned by Tweedie's killer line, Cohen was speechless for a moment.

"That's really good," Cohen assured the new E! personality. "Yes, that was fine."

Maybe Tweedie could fill Bethenny Frankelvacant place in Royal Housewives of New York season 12? (We joke. But, Cohen said he would be open to a New York Husband.)

Unfortunately for Tweedie POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz Y Lilliana VazquezCohen was a little disappointed by his slogans.