Scott Brown of Celtic describes Ryan Christie's suspension decision as & # 39; laughable & # 39; | Soccer news

Celtic captain Scott Brown gives his opinion on the SFA's decision to ban Ryan Christie for two games

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the SFA's decision to ban Ryan Christie for two games is "ridiculous."

The suspension, for an incident that involved Alfredo Morelos in the Old Firm derby on December 29, was decided at an SFA disciplinary hearing in Hampden Park on Monday.

Christie confronted Morelos and seemed to grab the groin area of ​​the Colombian in a heated match that also saw Morelos ejected.

Christie escaped with just one free throw during the 2-1 victory of the Rangers in the Celtic.

He was convicted of committing "an act of brutality,quot; that constitutes violent behavior.

Celtic issued a statement Monday night saying the club and Christie "are extremely disappointed by the outcome of the hearing."

Brown said: "Now you're going to have to see where you put your hands when facing people, as with penalties now, you'll have to have your hands behind you."

Ryan didn't know where his hands were going, he's just trying to use his body to stop him. Scott Brown on the challenge of Ryan Christie

"We don't want everyone to phone the SFA and for people to stop. We need that consistency and the club has done the right thing by following Ryan because we all think it's ridiculous."

"It's a silly decision like that, you can't accept that, and people are now going to worry about where everything is going when you face it.

"Ryan didn't know where his hands were going, he's just trying to use his body to stop him."