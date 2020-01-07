Saracens will focus on older players without a contract if cuts are required | Rugby Union News





Mark McCall wants to make sure that any possible cut is handled sensitively

The Saracens hope to minimize the anguish caused by any possible abandonment of players forced by their breach of the salary cap regulations by focusing on their older stars or those near the end of their contract.

Acting chief executive Edward Griffiths has revealed that the club may have to reduce its number of employees or implement salary cuts to meet the £ 7 million limit for this season.

The English and European champions scored 35 points and were fined £ 5.36 million for paying the salary cap for each of the last three seasons and their task now is to ensure that spending for the current campaign is within the limit.

Rugby director Mark McCall will play a crucial role in any reduction made to the team and his priority is to ensure that they are handled sensitively.

"If changes are required, then I will be fully involved in those decisions," McCall said.

"Anyway, this group has been through a lot of things together and they need to see that any player is treated as well as you can treat him in these situations and nobody feels he is squeezed or something."

"We have to make sure that we do everything that needs to be done really well, and I am sure we will do it. We hope it is not too cold."

"If something has to happen, it will be for the players who will come towards the end of their careers or their contract ends within four months."

"Ideally, that is what would happen and we must ensure that these players leave the club in a friendly manner and on good terms, not on bad terms."

"I am really desperate because that is the case because they have given the club a lot in the time they have been here."

"It's complicated, of course, it's complicated, and it's not ideal, but if something needs to be done, we have to do it and we will do our best."

The Saracens are 18 points from Leicester in 11th place at the foot of the Premier League.

The Welsh side, Liam Williams, will join the Scarlets next season, cutting his salary from the total 2020-21, but has not played for Saracens this season due to an ankle injury suffered in the World Cup.

The oldest players who could be playing their last seasons at Allianz Park are Richard Wigglesworth, 36-year-old scrum, Brad Barritt, 33-year-old center, 32-year-old flank Michael Rhodes, 31 years old. Alex Goode and Juan Figallo, 31.

Williams's absence, combined with Goode's long-term chest injury, had created a full-back opportunity for Max Malins, but he underwent a foot operation for the second time this season.

The 23-year-old, who can also play half a fly, suffered the injury in the Premier League defeat at Exeter 10 days ago.

"It is very disappointing for him to have such cruel luck after having four months out this season and having returned," McCall said.

"We all saw how exciting it looked. It's one of those things. It's a young player and he will come back."