Saracens may have to sell players to meet the salary cap | Rugby Union News

The Welsh side, Liam Williams, will leave the Saracens at the end of the season, and other renowned players could follow him.

The Saracens face the possibility of losing players or cutting their salaries to comply with salary cap rules this season, according to chief executive Edward Griffiths.

The Premier League champions docked 35 points and were fined more than £ 5 million in November for violating regulations.

Griffiths admits that the club's "brand,quot; has been damaged and is desperate to show that they are operating within the salary limit this season.

He told the Rugbypass website: "It is clear that there is damage to the brand. We are only required to demonstrate compliance with the salary limit at the end of the year, but we recognize that there are special circumstances and that is why we want to demonstrate compliance as soon as possible."

"I am currently examining the scope of any problem and there are two ways to address it.

Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje are among several England internationals in the Saracen squad

"You reduce your staff by letting people go or, alternatively, you reduce the salaries of those already there.

"This will clearly cause instability and uncertainty within the squad and it is of interest to all that this be solved as soon as possible while taking into account that we are dealing with people's lives, livelihoods and reputation."

"I hope to have answers sooner rather than later. I told the team last week that the main challenge is to provide certainty, confidence and clarity as soon as possible, but there is no magic wand."

"It can't be done in hours and I hope it will be done in a matter of weeks. Of course, this is a difficult time, but we must follow this process with care and sensitivity."

The Saracens are currently at the bottom of the Gallagher Premier League with less seven points.