Sam Brown shines in Lingfield | Racing news

Sam Brown (right) ridden by Aidan Coleman

Anthony Honeyball can start dreaming big after Sam Brown left his injury problems behind to make a winning debut over the fences in his first opening in 750 days at Lingfield.

Not seen since a successful reverence at Plumpton more than two years ago, the eight-year-old castrated showed that his ability remained intact by beating his rivals in the pursuit of the novices of Follow At The Races on Twitter.

Making only one mistake in the 14th obstacle, the 6-5 favorite put an almost perfect jump round for the feet before reaching a 22-minute victory for Just Your Type, to complete a double for the rider Aidan Coleman.

Honeyball, speaking from Taunton, said: "He jumped absolutely beautiful, although he made a mistake and I thought he was on the floor, but he stood up and within 50 yards he was doing as well as before.

"He was getting into a fit horse, but it's not a hard horse to get in shape, it's just about keeping him healthy. He was ready to run in October / November this season, but then he broke down and fell apart. The few weeks of executing him last season he was injured.

"The last fortnight has blossomed and I was quite happy with him going there. I know this is just a small trampoline, but I am delighted that he has run so well."

In assessing future plans, the Dorset manager assigned Chase of Reynoldstown novices of grade two next month as a possible target.

He added: "The soft ground is key to your chances. I was half thinking if I won today that I could go to Reynoldstown. If the ground were as if it were for the last meeting in Ascot, that's the kind of career I would like to run with the ".

The Illegal Model (16-1) started running at its first start for Charlie Longsdon by doing light work on the test conditions to roll the ball for Coleman in Watch Sky Sports Racing in HD Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Longsdon said: "I've only had it one month. The horse that was second in its point to point (Mahler Allstar) finished third in the bumper of Leopardstown at Christmas.

"It could be very dependent on the terrain and first things first; we will try to find a similar breed in very soft terrain."

I hope that Star lands a kind of bet after having backed down from 33-1 overnight to 8-1 by claiming the Visit at the Therara.com Standard Open Flat National Hunting Race for two quarters and a quarter.

The winning coach, Neil King, was among those at a very high price and said: "He has found life very easy at home and you had to imagine it. He has been delighting us at home, so at 33-1 you had to go ahead. .

"Every little job we have stepped up in has responded. It will improve on the back of this."

Bridle Loanan (6-1) threw her maiden label at the sixth time of asking with a permanent victory of eight at Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Novices & # 39; Handicap Chase.

Coach Gary Moore said: "Today he has almost gone to the ground and I hope he is better on better ground. He moved charmingly in front."

"I thought I had a tremendous opportunity if everything went well, and so it was."