Salman Khan gives a BMW M5 to Kiccha Sudeep, co-star of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was the third installment of his successful Dabangg franchise. The film also starred in the southern superstar, Kiccha Sudeep as Balli Singh. Playing the antagonist in the movie, he locked the horns with Salman in the movie. The movie was a hit with star fans all over the world.

After the success of the film, Salman gave Sudeep a BMW M5 as a token of appreciation. The car costs approximately Rs. 1.55 million rupees. Sudeep took his Instagram to share photos of the same. Thanking Salman for his great gesture, he wrote: “Good things always happen when you do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line even more when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5 ….. a sweeter gesture. Thank you for the love you've showered in my family, sir. It was an honor to have worked with you and visited us. ”

Well, after Dabangg 3, we would like to see the two actors together on the big screen soon.