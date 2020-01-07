Salman Khan and Kabir Khan will join once again

Salman Khan fans are always excited to know what awaits them. Currently, the actor is busy filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai of Prabhu Deva and is looking for his next project. But, it seems that his search will end sooner rather than later, since his Bajrangi Bhaijaan director, Kabir Khan, has presented an idea that has caught Salman's attention.

According to a report in a leading newspaper, Kabir Khan has presented several ideas to Salman Khan that have excited the actor. After Tubelight didn't show up at the box office, it seemed that things got ugly between the two. But now it seems that they have buried the ax with Kabir also appearing in some of Salman's family celebrations recently. As a source cited in the newspaper, “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman, which excites the latter, but is waiting for the final narrative. There would be absolute clarity about Kabir and Salman's movie in June, once there is any movement to translate the idea discussed in a script. Things are in the nascent stage with the two exchange ideas. Salman is considering multiple scripts. After a consecutive action, you could take a break from the genre if you get the right script. "

Salman and Kabir previously worked on three films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.