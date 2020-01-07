SAG receives bomb threats only two weeks before the 2020 awards show

Instagram

The offices of Screen Actors Guild in New York and Los Angeles are evacuated following security threats recently received by phone before the 26th awards ceremony.

The Screen Actors Guild offices in New York and Los Angeles were closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after staff members received security threats over the phone.

In a call to the building of the Actors Union of the American Federation of Television and Radio (SAG-AFTRA) in Manhattan, the alleged attacker promised to fly the bases of the east and west coast of the union.

A similar call was made to the Los Angeles headquarters, prompting the chiefs to call the police, who evacuated the area and the bomb squad experts conducted a sweep to detect explosives.

Pam Greenwalt, union spokesman, told Deadline: "I can confirm that we have received a threat. We are taking it seriously."

"We have evacuated our offices in Los Angeles and New York. We have notified law enforcement. They are on the scene and investigating. We have no more information at this time."

The incidents occur less than two weeks before the annual awards ceremony of the organization, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020.