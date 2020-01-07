Ryan Seacrest falls on his live show – Watch him fall back along with his chair!

Ryan Seacrest started the new decade by falling on live television! The co-host of the talk show was on Live With Kelly and Ryan today when he leaned back and got up from his chair!

At that time, the man was trying to reach some of the balloons that had fallen from the ceiling during an earlier segment of the show.

That said, while stretching to catch a balloon that fell behind his chair, he ended up falling back along with his high-style chair!

His co-star, Kelly Ripa, of course, was surprised to see him fall, so he quickly turned around and helped Ryan get up, as one of the show's production assistants also intervened to lend a hand.

First loose ball of the new season. I hope to reach the playoffs … pic.twitter.com/G6cV2S87vo – Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2020

Ryan seemed fine despite the fall and even managed the incident a bit.

When he got up as if nothing had happened to him, Ryan held a golden globe over his head and announced that: "I have it!"

However, Kelly was still very worried and, when she was given a huge co-host, she said: ‘Your leg is very hurt. I know that adrenaline is going through you, but I saw that your leg was getting … I saw that your leg was doing something strange. "

Still, the man decided to ignore it and the two continued to present the program as if nothing was wrong.

Later, Ryan turned to Twitter to joke once more about the incident, sharing the clip of his fall and writing next to him: ‘First whirlwind of the new season. I hope to reach the playoffs … "



