Rory Burns: England batter will miss trip to Sri Lanka after ankle surgery | Cricket News





England starter Rory Burns will be out for four months

England starter Rory Burns will miss the tour of Sri Lanka in March after a successful surgery to repair broken ligaments in his right ankle.

The Surrey hitter, who has enjoyed a solid start in his international career, suffered the injury while playing soccer during a warm-up session before the second Test against South Africa.

Burns' injury caused England to ban players from participating in soccer games as part of their training sessions.

The 29-year-old returned to England and underwent surgery in London on Monday afternoon; It is expected to be out of action for up to four months.

England's tour of Sri Lanka begins on March 7 with the first of two warm-up games against the XI of the President of the Board of Sri Lanka and the first Test begins on March 19 in Galle.

Burns is expected to return to action in time for the start of the 2020 County Championship season, with Surrey's inaugural match against Somerset at the Kia Oval on April 19.