Rohit Shetty reveals funny facts about Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif



Sooryavanshi will bring together director Rohit Shetty and actor Akshay Kumar for the first time. The film will be released in March and will also bring together the successful couple of Akshay and Katrina Kaif on the big screen after almost a decade. Director Rohit Shetty is excited about his next release and recently shared some interesting details about his actors in a talk show.



When the director was asked to name an actor to forget his lines, Shetty responded quickly. He said: "Akshay Kumar,quot; without blinking. “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. When we shoot the last schedule in Hyderabad, Akshay will go, naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi? "Shetty laughed and added:" He forgets everything … "Filming four movies a year could be a sufficient reason for that, Akshay, so we're not complaining!

Speaking about Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty said: "You ask a lot of questions. Are you all right? Is that correct? I tell you that it is beautiful, but after a moment, I simply disconnect." Sooryavanshi arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.