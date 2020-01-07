Rob Kardashian wants to take custody of Blac Chyna: he quotes Kardashian's drugs, alcohol and bad behavior!

In a shocking new report, Rob Kardashian details why he requests primary custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian. The child's behavior has supposedly changed for the worse!

Currently, the two share the physical custody of the 3-year-old boy who can be seen on social networks spending time with Blac Chyna and the Kardashian clan. Rob has submitted documents so that his ex-fiancee Chyna only has weekend arrangements with a babysitter gift.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashian star says her daughter has been showing aggressive behavior towards her cousins ​​and classmates in gym class. Khloe Kardashian supports him by saying that she has also noticed the behavior change.

To make matters worse, the marginalized brother says his baby is drinking excessively, has strangers frequently partying at home and using cocaine.

Supposedly, Dream is also copying her mother's gestures, including "naked twerking and representing sexual positions,quot; according to TMZ's article.

The father went on to state that when they return her home, she has dirty hair, nails and teeth.

This happens after Blac Chyna recently completed an interview talking about parenting with his children's parents.

In December, he told US Weekly: ‘Coparenting is really very good. I am definitely grateful for both my parents and my baby. They give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and concentrate again. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that room to maneuver. So, that is, I think, the key. "

He also talked about programming when it comes to the time he has with Dream and his son King.

‘We have solved something in which if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come looking for her and then vice versa with King, (where would you get it) at night if you have it during the day. It balances a little. "

Ad

She has yet to respond to the claims made.



Post views:

0 0