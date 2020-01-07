Rob Kardashian seeks primary custody of his daughter due to the "dangerous" acts of Blac Chyna around him

%MINIFYHTMLf8eecab218984bfebe4584edf41132809% %MINIFYHTMLf8eecab218984bfebe4584edf411328010%

In legal documents, the businessman affirms that his mother baby has parties with strangers while her daughter is present, in addition to teaching her sexual positions.

Rob kardashian Y Blac Chyna Apparently, they are no longer parents in a friendly way. It is reported that the employer filed a lawsuit seeking primary custody of his daughter, Dream, because he believes his ex-fiancee is nothing more than a dangerous existence for the 3-year-old girl.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rob states that Chyna is "so out of control" that he spends $ 600 on alcohol almost every day, including the consumption of a whole bottle of Hennessy. The former stripper is also accused of snorting cocaine and having fun at home while Dream is present. Also, invite strangers to join her at the party.

Even worse, Rob claims that Chyna had previously chased people with knives, threw burning candles around his house and threw sharp objects at his hairdresser once. Not only that, but he supposedly also violently threatened the people around him.

As if that wasn't bad enough, it is claimed that Chyna's behavior has begun to influence Dream. According to Rob, her daughter has been involved in a behavior that includes "nude twerking and representing sexual positions that she said her mother taught her." The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Alum also says that Dream has begun to use bad words that he had never heard in his house.

Rob's sister Khloe KardashianHe has also given his statement in this regard, claiming that his niece is "decidedly more aggressive" and "more in defense mode" during play dates with her cousins ​​after spending time with her mother. He also says that Dream once said he doesn't want to go back to his mother.

As a result, Rob now seeks primary custody of Dream, in addition to requiring Chyna to undergo drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before visiting Dream. He also asks that the supervising babysitter be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if Chyna begins to get violent around her.

Chyna has not yet responded to this.