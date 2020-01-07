Rob Kardashian reportedly seeks primary custody of the dream, alleges that Blac Chyna is a danger to her

Roommates Rob Kardashian is entering 2020 with new energy and that includes renewing his custody agreement with his baby mom Blac Chyna. According to TMZ, Robert has submitted new legal documents seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream. In the legal documents, Robert claims that Blac Chyna is out of control.

In the documents, Rob claims that Chyna is partying with Dream in his presence. Rob also claims that Chyna is drunk all the time and reportedly spends $ 600 on alcohol almost daily.

Rob's accusations did not stop there, he also accuses Blac Chyna of snorting cocaine and constantly threatening people in his house. He also states that Dream's behavior has changed for the worse thanks to Chyna's fatherhood. One of the most disturbing accusations is that Rob claims that Dream has acted in sexual positions that said his "mom taught him."

Along with that, Rob claims that Dream is also cursing here! Apparently, he claims that Dream is saying words like "b * tch,quot; and "what the f * ck,quot;, both terms are inflexible that he doesn't use in the presence of his daughter.

Rob is not the only Kardashian who has something to say about Blac Chyna! Apparently, Khloe also feels something. She is also mentioned in the documents. Khloe states that he has noticed a behavior change in Dream in his play dates with his other cousins. Khloe apparently said he realized when Dream returns from being with Chyna, he is "more aggressive,quot; and is in "defense mode."

Phew! This is very much Roommates, but we'll make sure to keep up with this tea!