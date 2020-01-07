Rob Kardashian is considering a facility to live to lose weight

It is the beginning of a new year and Rob kardashian He wants to make some changes.

Kardashian's famous brother, who was previously diagnosed with diabetes, has struggled with the scale for years and now, according to a source, is looking for a way to fully focus on his weight.

"Rob is considering going to an establishment where he can live 100% focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and feels that it could be just what he needs," a source told E! News. "He really wants 2020 to be his best year and finally recover."

The former reality star has withdrawn from the spotlight in recent years, except for the occasional sighting on social networks. Behind the scenes, he has remained focused on his 3-year-old daughter, with whom he is co-father Blac Chyna.

"Her biggest motivator is Dream and she wants to do it for her," the source continued. "He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to lose your way with your food and exercise. He feels that in a reception center, he could get the great jump start he needs."