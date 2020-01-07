Rob Kardashian can move to a facility to live for help with weight loss

Rob Kardashian has been in the headlines of the media for all the right reasons lately, mainly due to his recent bodily transformation. Rob, who has a daughter with Blac Chyna, received a diabetes diagnosis from his doctor.

Notoriously, the star has struggled with weight problems for years, but managed to lose around 20 pounds in recent news. Instead of giving up while still ahead, it turns out that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is considering taking time at a facility where he can focus 100% on losing weight.

A source that spoke with E! News states that his sisters and family supported his decision. According to insider information, he wants 2020 to be his best year to date. As fans of the Kar-Jenner clan know, Rob has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, except for the occasional publication on social networks.

Sources have said in the past that the reality star is doing everything possible to raise his daughter, Dream, with Blac Chyna. The informant commented: "Her biggest motivator is Dream and she wants to do it for her." The media claims that Rob struggles with distractions at home, but the housing facility would really help him reduce weight once and for all.

As previously reported, Rob was seen in public in November 2019 when he posed for a picture with his mother, Kris Jenner, for Halloween. At that time, the source that spoke with E! News said Rob was "focused on making changes,quot; and sticking to the plan.

In addition, he had even hired a coach, in addition to eliminating alcohol and other carbohydrate-filled foods.

That said, it still has a long way to go. As previously reported, Rob Kardashian's self-imposed exit from the spotlight was particularly tumultuous, as he and Blac Chyna publicly disputed online, which was reported for several weeks.

Rob published many different explicit photographs of Blac Chyna on all social networks, which later indirectly led to the cancellation of his derivative program, and then a lawsuit imposed by Chyna against his family.



