RHOA: Yovanna Momplaisir presents Dennis Mckinley Fetish of alleged bestiality: Porsha Williams goes after her!

Real Housewives of Atlanta is showing the ladies traveling to Toronto courtesy of Tanya Sam. While in the Canadian city, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are trying to find the snake within the group.

Although Nene Leakes has made peace with his co-stars, the new information that states that there is a recording of Cynthia Bailey speaking negatively about her former friend is disturbing.

The main suspect is Yovanna Momplaisir, who is the only one who is not Nene Leakes, who knows who took the alleged recording.

In a preview for the next installment, it seems that Yovanna doesn't like to be accused of being the snake after Porsha reveals that they were told it was her.

The worst comes to the worst and the two almost reach the hands.

Momplaisir is going to kill when he shouts: "Worry about your man f ****** animals b ****."

If you have not been aware of what has been going on behind the scenes, Dennis Mckinley was not only accused of cheating Porsha, but was also exposed for allegedly having a fetish and drug bestiality problem.

In an explosive video released by Youtuber Tasha K, she told viewers: ‘Dennis McKinley is supposedly a cocaine head. (He) is supposedly a schematic artist to get rich quickly. (He) is supposedly in animal porn. (He) is supposedly a compulsive liar and a beating woman. "

There were also claims that Dennis was a famous hunter, a partying and relentless player.

The only issue that the couple discussed at RHOA was the fact that he cheated on her when she was pregnant.

Mckinley attributed his actions to Williams' behavior while she carried her baby.

Regardless of the large number of accusations against him, Porsha decided to recover Dennis and will marry him this year.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Yovanna leaves the show after the snake drama.



