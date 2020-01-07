RHOA: Kenya Moore hints that Tanya Sam's fiance is cheating!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam is engaged to Paul Judge, who has also appeared on the show several times. In a preview of an upcoming episode, Kenya Moore hints that Tanya's fiance is cheating on her.

During a preview of next Sunday's delivery, Kenya poses a hypothetical situation at the table. She asks the ladies if they would like to know that someone in the group's partner was cheating.

After Kandi Burruss and Tanya said they wanted some proof, Moore presents a strangely specific example.

"What happens if they don't connect with them, they just say the person hit them and they exchanged numbers?"

This triggers Cynthia Bailey, who knows what her friend means. The video shows a conversation that Kenya and Cynthia had with a woman who works in a cookie store.

The mysterious woman is seen saying: ‘So, do you know your son, Paul? I liked it, it was on me, like, buying me drinks, telling me not to go anywhere. "

Although the Spinning Queen asked Tanya if she wanted to know, the supermodel felt Moore was being bleak.

Bailey said in confessional: ‘This never had to go anywhere. Like, I know that Kenya is bleak, but even for Kenya, it's like, girl! "

The followers in the comments section of the blogs that have republished the clip are divided. Some feel that Kenya is trying to cause problems because their marriage is over, while others feel that she is simply being a good friend by letting Tanya know what she heard about the man she is supposed to marry.

Ad

What do you think are the reasons for Kenya? Is this a case that she is gloomy or her intentions are pure of heart?



Post views:

0 0