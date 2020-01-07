Renee Zellweger Praised by Kathy Griffin for her sweet support Post Trump photo scandal

WENN / Nicky Nelson / FayesVision

After the actress & # 39; Judy & # 39; won the Best Actress in the Golden Globes 2020, the former actress & # 39; Suddenly Susan & # 39; He expresses his gratitude for the first message when he needed it most.

Up News Info –

Renee Zellweger She was one of the first celebrities to offer her support to the comedian Kathy Griffin following her Donald Trump beheading drama.

Griffin became a person of interest to the government when he posted a video of himself holding a bloody replica of the head of the American leader online. While critics accused her of going too far, Kathy lost support and concerts and finally apologized publicly before retaking her defiantly when the drama calmed down.

Griffin previously attacked many of the so-called famous friends for not supporting her when she needed support most, but now she has applauded Renee, after her victory in the Best Actress in the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 5) for recovering her .

"I've never revealed this before, but on the first day of my infamous triumph photo scandal, I received a sweet message from Zellweger," he wrote on Twitter. "Something like & # 39; hold on, boy, you have this & # 39 ;.

"Please, don't attack her by approaching me and being genuine. She knows I annoy her, but she understands."