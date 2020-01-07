Reese Witherspoon wore Roland Mouret with Tiffany diamonds at the 2020 Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon was impressive at the 2020 Golden Globes and the 43-year-old Oscar winner and Morning program The actress wore a white Roland Mouret dress with Christian Louboutin Cathy sandals. She combined the look with diamond earrings, a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet, all from Tiffany & # 39; s. Reese sailed on the best dressed lists and she and her co-star Jennifer Aniston formed a striking pair while Jennifer wore a black Dior dress. Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery gathered Reese's award-winning image. Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan made Reese's face and celebrity stylist Lona Vigi made Reese's hair. She chose a side shake, combed back showing the strong jewels of Tiffany that Reese wore in her ears.

Reese posed for photos on the red carpet before meeting friends like the winner of the Golden Globe Joaquin Phoenix, with whom he co-starred in the 2014 film Inherent vice and the winner Walk the line whereby Reese won the Oscar for Best Golden Globe Actress and Actress Beset for her interpretation of the music legend June Carter Cash.

Reese also presented several awards at the Golden Globes with co-star Jennifer Aniston and the two were caught drinking the champagne of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

You can see Reese Witherspoon while posing on the red carpet with Roland Mouret underneath.

Tiffany and Company gave a complete breakdown of Reese's impressive jewels and, although she didn't get close to the 300 carats that Beyonce wore, her Schlumberger® diamond earrings were nothing to make fun of. The earrings were based on a leaf design that you can see in the photos below. Reese also used the Tiffany Victoria® ring that is complementary to the design of the blade and the diamonds weighed more than six carats. Reese combined the jewels with the Tiffany Blue Book Collection bracelet. You can see photos of Reese in Tiffany's diamond jewelry below.

Reese makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan created a soft, romantic and natural look for the actress who plays Bradley Jackson in the Morning program. Reese's face looked soft and radiant in peach tones and his blue eyes appeared under a strip of heavy mascara that accentuated his eyes. Kelsey chose light and soft tones for her eyelids and a pale pink lipstick.

You can see several photos of Reese's makeup in the foreground photos below.

Lona Vigi combed Reese's hair and the look was perfect to show off her beautiful Tiffany earrings!

What do you think of Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globe look?

Are you a fan of your Roland Mouret dress?



