Ray J shows the world his new baby!

With a name like Epik, we knew that Ray J and Princess Love's baby were going to be cute!

Ray J visited Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of the latest addition to his family and Norwood's genes are strong!

Check out Ray J and Epik Ray Norwood below:

It was Princess Love who revealed last week that she had given birth to her son. On New Year's Day, Princess Love shared a glimpse of Epik while revealing her full name.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby in October and since then, it has been a difficult path for the birth of their second child.

The turmoil began when Ray J was seen being too friendly in the club while Princess was pregnant at home. Tensions rose even more when Princess Love accused Ray J of leaving her and her daughter, Melody Norwood, stranded in Las Vegas after an argument.

Between that time and the birth of the baby, Princess talked about her wishes to divorce Ray J while he worked to rejoin his family.

It seems that things have cooled down and Princess Love was able to give birth to her baby without the drama. The first time we heard about the news about babies was when Ray J shared a video of his family in the hospital while Princess Love was taken to the labor and delivery unit.

We want to congratulate Ray J and Princess Love once again for their new bundle of joy!