Ray J gives the first look to the face of the newborn son while calling Princess Love a & # 39; blessing & # 39;

In one image, Epik Ray Norwood is seen lying in the hospital's crib with a striped blanket and a hat that covers his body, while the second image shows his father watching him with adoration.

It's only been a few days since the new year started, but J ray He already calls 2020 "the best year of his life." It's understandable why the rapper and reality show star think something since he just received his second son with Princess love, Epik Ray Norwood, whose face is finally shown to the world through Instagram.

Ray went to the photo sharing platform on Tuesday, January 7 to share photos of the hospital. In one image, Epik was lying in the hospital's crib with a striped blanket and a hat covering his small body. The following image shows the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Alum looking at her newborn son with adoration, while the third photo saw the princess hugging her daughter, Melody, in the hospital bed.

In the legend of the publication, Ray wrote a sweet note for his beloved. "God is really amazing. [Princess Love] you are a blessing!" Then he wrote. "Seeing what you went through to have our children is something that words cannot express. I am very proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here is EPIK RAY NORWOOD."

Epik was born on December 30. Ray announced the arrival of the baby through a montage video of him spending time with Princess and Melody before the scene changed to show his wife being taken to the delivery room. Last week, Princess offered a glimpse of the baby by posting a snap of her little hand holding her finger. She revealed the baby's name in the publication's legend.

The arrival of Epik surely brought a lot of joy to both Ray and Princess, who were caught in a public drama just a few weeks before their birth. However, the couple has reconciled and been solving things.