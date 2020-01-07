Rasheeda Frost has amazed fans after posting a picture of her past and Kirk Frost: "This kind of story is deep,quot;

Rasheeda Frost shared a flashback photo with her youngest self, and Kirk Frost and fans can't get enough of the couple. They can't stop praising the beauty of the Boss in the comments. Look at the photo to see for yourself.

People got excited about the couple, saying they both look beautiful: "Omg, you always look beautiful," said one fan, and another follower posted this: "Omg, they both look so beautiful!"

A follower posted: Esto This is silly !!! I love you @rasheeda is still a great sister. "

Someone else told Rasheeda: ‘I love seeing how much they have grown and built together. May your blessings be abundant for years to come. I'm inspired @rasheeda ❤️ ’

A fan said: ‘Oh, shoot Rasheeda. Now I see why you strive for that stallion Kirk. He is a heartbreaker. And it also looks so innocent and cute! He never liked to smile, I see. Hold on to your husband, my girl. Nice!! #memoriesforlife. "

Another follower told Rasheeda that ras @rasheeda This kind of story is profound, whatever obstacle you two faced was destined to be overcome … you don't have to give up when you've come this far … Black love is real .. . "

Someone else also said something about Kirk: "He still had that same expression on his face as if he couldn't do the right thing." Hahaha

Rasheeda and Kirk are doing fine these days, and their diehard fans couldn't be happier having managed to overcome all the difficulties and stay together.

They even organized an amazing NYE party at their Frost Bistro, which is one of their dreams come true.



